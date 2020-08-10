Grand Champions Selected at State Fair 4-H Livestock Show

Grand champions were selected Sunday night at the Indiana State Fair 4-H Livestock Competition. The fairgrounds were empty and there weren’t as many people in the coliseum as usual, but that didn’t dampen the excitement or emotion of the youth participating.

It was a night of firsts and lasts. First year 4-H’er Kolton Kilmer from White County was a grand champion with his barrow, Big Tex. Kilmer said his family was a big help to him.

“My mom, dad, my brother, and my sisters help clean pens, walk, and usually just help me.”

Evan McClain from Delaware County was one of two grand champions in their last year of eligibility. He and his sheep, Dale, were winners.

“I spent countless hours in the barn in the morning and night and just getting them out. The biggest thing is trying to bond the animals so they show the best and you just work with them to where they know when it’s time to go in the show ring and just get him out every day and just make sure you get that routine down so when you get in the ring, you’re quick, fast, and efficient, and present the best that you can.”

Also, Montgomery County’s Emily Sennett had the grand champion beef heifer.

“This is my tenth year in 4-H, but I’ve been showing cattle since I was 4 years old. So, it is definitely one to remember for sure.”

Six-year 4-H’er Remington Brumbaugh from Dekalb County had the grand champion beef steer.

“Five o’clock in the morning and one o’clock at night. I do it all summer long every day of the week…friends and family, all the help you can get. Winning is the best thing in the world.”

Cass County’s Ethan Beaman was also a grand champion with his meat goat wether and Audrey Brumbaugh from Noble County had the winning wether dam.