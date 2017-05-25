Graco Children’s Products recalls eight car seat models

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Graco Children’s Products Inc. recalled over 25,000 child car seats.

Their Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints may not restrain the child in result of a crash, according to NHTSA.

Models affected include: 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

Graco plans to notify the seats’ owners, and provide them with a replacement harness free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin July 17, 2017.

Owners can contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.