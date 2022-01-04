Grace College President retires early

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Grace College President Dr. Bill Katip has retired from his role at Grace College & Seminary.

The college says Katip will continue in the role of senior advisor through the upcoming transition and the 2022-2023 school year, and the Board of Trustees has named Dr. John Teevan as interim president.

“In September 2021, I announced my plan to retire in June 2022. Less than a month later, I had a stroke. I am making great progress physically, but at the recommendation of my doctors, I announce my retirement as president as of December 16, 2021,” Katip wrote in a note to campus.

Grace says Katip’s tenure is marked by several initiatives including an accelerated three-year bachelor’s degree program, a four-year bachelor’s and master’s program and Grace’s competency-based seminary program, Deploy.

“On behalf of the board of trustees, let me express how fortunate we are for Dr. Katip’s collaborative leadership over the years,” said Daniel Renner, chair of the Grace College and Seminary Board of Trustees. “We are praying for his full recovery and we are thankful he will be involved in the role of senior advisor.”

The college says Teevan has taught at Grace since 2000. His background includes two senior pastorates at the Grace Brethren Church in Ohio and Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church.

“We are thankful John is willing to step into this interim role during this critical leadership transition,” said Renner. “John’s understanding of the Grace culture provides the stable leadership presence we need right now. His engagement with the Charis Fellowship of churches and involvement with the local community ensures we stay connected to vital partners.”

Grace says it began a national search for its next president last year. The college expects to announce a president before the end of the 21-22 school year.