Grabill woman charged in deadly 2019 crash

GRABILL, Ind. (WOWO): A Grabill woman is charged with reckless homicide for an April 2019 crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter and seriously injured her other two children.

Tamara Q. Holley, 23, is charged with reckless homicide and three counts of neglect of a dependent according to the Journal Gazette.

She was reportedly going 92 mph on Campbell Road before her vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole and rolled multiple times. Jamara Holley was killed in the crash, while a one-year-old suffered serious injuries. Holley was also pregnant at the time of the crash. That child was delivered with a “subdural hematoma and a parietal skull fracture” according to court documents.

A warrant is out for Holley’s arrest.