Grabill man struck and killed along I-69

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Grabill man has died, after being hit along I-69 Sunday night. Just after 8:30 p.m., 36-year-old Dustin Crites was traveling northbound on I-69 near the 344 Mile Marker, when his vehicle became disabled. He pulled off to the side of the road and activated his hazard lights.

He called a relative for help, but then for an unknown reason, Crites left his vehicle and crossed the median into the southbound lane where he was struck.

Crites was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner from blunt force trauma.

Officers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department say alcohol is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation. Meanwhile the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.