Governor Holcomb focused on future of Indiana

INDIANA(WOWO)- Governor Eric Holcomb states that it is the issue of the decade. Talking with Charly Butcher on Fort Wayne’s Morning News this morning, he says, “We are living in this uber-competitive global marketplace and an ever changing and evolving world economy.” The governor says that we are not only competing, but we are winning in the economy.

Governor Holcomb also took a strong stance on the future of Indiana jobs; “We gotta make sure that the number one state in terms of manufacturing, is equipped to fill those future jobs.”

Going back to 2005, the governor says that they have worked extremely hard to develop an economy that’s attractive, that offers stability, predictability and certainty.