Governor Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Allen County to be flown at half-staff to honor Indiana National Guardsman Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral, Monday, January 15, 2018.

Governor Holcomb is also asking businesses and residents in Allen County to lower their flags to half-staff on Monday to honor Boner and his service to the community.

