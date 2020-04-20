Governor Holcomb announces revisions to Indiana’s stay at home order

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The stay at home order for Hoosiers was extended through May 1st last Friday by Governor Eric Holcomb, who also announced that there would be revisions coming out this week. The first round of revisions was released today.

As a part of this action, Gov. Holcomb also extended through May 1 the orders that limit in-person public activity at state government offices and put restrictions on the operation of restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

“I want to thank Hoosiers in every corner of our state who have stayed socially-distanced and hunkered down. Lives are being saved, and we’re slowing the spread,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Continuing the course at this time is essential to flattening the curve while we also prepare to safely reopen Indiana for business.”

While the Stay At Home order chiefly continues as is, EO 20-22 brings clarity to some essential businesses.

As long as sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE), staff and other supplies are available for the COVID-19 response, hospitals should conduct medically necessary procedures, such as those determining cancer diagnosis and cardiac issues, respiratory procedures, and procedures to reduce significant pain or symptoms making quality of life unacceptable. Any restrictions involving medical procedures will be evaluated every seven days for appropriate and timely modifications that could be implemented.

Permitted outdoor activity as described in the executive order includes yard work, gardening, planting and landscaping at residential, commercial and industrial properties and farms. Nurseries and garden centers may be open for business as long as they limit the number of customers in their facility at any given time to achieve the Centers for Disease Control’s required social distancing, limit their hours of operation and consider implementing separate operating hours for the elderly and other vulnerable customers, and comply with the social distancing, sanitation and other mitigation measure to protect its employees and the public.

Pet grooming at a pet salon, store or mobile unit is permitted.

The Critical Industries Hotline continues to be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday to respond to business and industry questions about whether a business is considered essential. The center may be reached by calling 877-820-0890 or by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov

Answers to frequently asked questions and instructions to file for COVID-19-related unemployment are available at Unemployment.IN.gov.

A link to the updated Stay-At-Home Order FAQ may be found here: https://www.in.gov/gov/3232.htm Please refer to this FAQ page for guidance and clarifications.