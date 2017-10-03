Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling for flags in Allen County to be flown at half-staff to honor Fort Wayne Fire Department Captain Eric Balliet.

Balliet suffered cardiac arrest during a training exercise with the fire department back on Sept. 27.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, the day of Balliet’s funeral, and remain at half-staff until Friday, Oct. 6.

Balliet’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Yesterday, Gov. Holcomb also ordered for flags to be at half-staff across the state until Oct. 6 after a directive from President Trump in honor of those killed in Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas.