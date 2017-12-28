Governor appoints Huntington County judge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Jamie Groves to the Huntington County circuit court seat of embattled Judge Thomas Hakes Thursday.

Hakes is retiring at the end of the year.

Groves is currently the chief deputy prosecutor in Huntington County, and has been with the office for the past 20 years.

RELATED: Huntington County judge sued for sex-based harassment

Hakes is being sued for sex-based harassment and discrimination by a probation officer, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. Last year, another judge filed a complaint of Hakes acting inappropriately toward a female employee.

Groves’ swear in date is to be determined.