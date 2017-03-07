Government agencies collaborate on sexual predator video release

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Education, the Indiana State Police, and the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced the release of a collaborative video, designed to educate and inform school leaders and staff about sexual predators.

According to a press release, the video will be distributed by the Indiana Department of Education to all Indiana school corporations, encouraging them to share with all members of their staff.

“Keeping Indiana’s students safe is a top priority,” said Indiana State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “Our goal is that every teacher, administrator, and coach in Indiana sees this video and is then better equipped to identify dangerous behavior patterns that may put students at risk. This powerful video is one way to get the message to those who can help identify and stop this behavior.”

“Protecting innocent children remains a top priority of this office,” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler. “We prefer to protect them through prevention and education but if not, sexual predators will face the hammer of federal prosecution.”

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said, “Parents, as well as elementary to high school age youth, expect teachers to be role models and mentors.” Carter continued, “Administrators and teachers need to know and recognize signs of child exploitation and what action to take when such abuse may be occurring; this video provides the guidance needed to address such circumstances.”

Watch the video here: