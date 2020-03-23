Gov. Holcomb orders Hoosiers to stay home in fight against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Gov. Eric Holcomb delivered an address Monday calling for Hoosiers to remain in their homes except for work or permitted activities from March 25 to

April 7.

Permitted activities include include taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies and for health and safety.

“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” said Gov. Holcomb.

Starting Tuesday, all state government offices will be closed to in-person public activity until at least April 7. This includes all offices throughout the state and BMV branches. State employees will work remotely. All public safety will continue.

With the closure of the BMV, all state-issued licenses will be extended automatically, and law enforcement will be advised to refrain from issuing citations for a driver’s license or registration that expires during the emergency.

The four executive orders are the following:

EO 20-08. Stay at Home. Provides for essential and non-essential business and operations, infrastructure, government services, travel, and activities outside of one’s home. Click here for answers to frequently asked questions regarding the stay-at-home order.

EO 20-09. Continuity of State Operations. Provides for the continuing operation of state government from 5 p.m. today through 8 a.m. April 7 with restricted access to government buildings and services.

EO 20-10. Enforcement Directive Regarding Prohibition of In-Person Dining.

Directs that state and local boards of health and the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) take all available administrative and enforcement actions against establishments that continue to offer in-house dining services, in violation of the governor’s executive order of March 16.

Health departments will deliver letters ordering restaurants that continue to provide in-person dining to cease such operations. If they do not comply, fines will be levied.

For restaurants with alcohol permits that continue to offer in-person dining, the ATC will issue an order in writing for the establishment to cease such operations. If the activity continues, the ATC will suspend the entity’s liquor license and will consider the non-compliance at the time of permit renewal.

EO 20-11. Provisions for carryout consumption of alcohol.