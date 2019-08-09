Gov. Holcomb Announces Over $22M for Broadband Expansion in Indiana

Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced $22.1 million in funding for 11 broadband expansion infrastructure projects across the state as a part of the initial round of the Next Level Broadband program.

“Hoosiers need affordable, quality internet regardless of where they live, work or go to school,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Access to broadband brings countless opportunities and that’s why I’m excited to see these key infrastructure projects positively impact economic development, health, agriculture and quality of life.”

This funding will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 4,800 homes and commercial locations in 12 counties.

The $100 million Next Level Broadband program is the largest single state investment in broadband. For the initial round of funding, service providers could apply for up to $5 million per project to expand service to unserved areas if they provided at least a 20 percent match. Unserved areas are those without at least one telecommunication provider offering internet fast enough to provide the most basic services – at least 10 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload.

In addition to the $22.1 million awarded through Next Level Broadband, the seven telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributed $14 million in matching funds, resulting in $36.1 million total investment for broadband.

“I’m thrilled to think about how many communities in unserved areas will get access to broadband through this grant program,” Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch said. “Gov. Holcomb’s Next Level Connections initiative is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and bringing greater opportunities for all Hoosiers.”

Gov. Holcomb asked Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, along with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, to oversee the application program.

OCRA received applications for 64 projects, and a multi-agency committee reviewed the proposals based on the Next Level Broadband program objectives.

For more information on the selected proposals, visit ocra.in.gov/nlc.htm or click on the project name listed below.

Next Level Broadband is part of Gov. Holcomb’s $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program, which accelerates the completion of major highway projects, expands access to rural broadband services, creates more nonstop flights and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana.

The following applicants will provide unserved areas levels of up to one-gigabyte download and upload service, the highest speed available on the market.

Miles Communication Corporation

Bartholomew, Jennings and Shelby counties

This project will serve approximately 366 unserved households and 135 unserved businesses, in primarily rural portions of Bartholomew, Jennings and Shelby counties in southeastern Indiana. The requested grant amount is $2.8 million with a local match of $2.9 million, for a total project cost of more than $5.7 million.

Washington County Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc.

Clark and Floyd counties

This project will serve approximately 334 unserved households, four unserved businesses and one unserved community anchor institution in primarily rural portions of southwest Clark County and northern Floyd County. The requested grant amount is more than $2.8 million with a local match of more than $754,000, for a total project cost of more than $3.6 million.

Smithville Communications, Inc.

Howard and Tipton counties

This project will serve 127 unserved households in northern Tipton County, northwest of the Town of Tipton in Liberty and Prairie Townships and Howard County in Harrison and Taylor Townships. The requested grant amount is $250,000 with a local match of nearly $756,000 for a total project cost of more than $1 million.

Smithville Communications, Inc.

Monroe County

This project will serve 21 unserved households in northeastern Monroe County, northeast of the Town of Ellettsville in Bean Blossom and Bloomington Townships. The requested grant amount is $137,000 with a local match of more than $413,000, for a total project cost of more than $550,000.

LigTel Communications

Noble County

This project will serve 83 unserved households and 12 unserved businesses in the rural towns of Brimfield and Merriam in Noble County. The requested grant amount is almost $442,000 with a local match of more than $117,000 for a total project cost of nearly $559,000.

Perry-Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc.

Perry County

This project will serve approximately 357 unserved households and 39 unserved businesses in rural portions of southern Perry County. The requested grant amount is almost $1.5 million with a local match of more than $396,000, for a total project cost of almost $1.9 million.

Perry-Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc.

Spencer County

This project will serve approximately 1,578 unserved households and 176 unserved businesses in primarily rural portions of Spencer County. The requested grant amount is $5 million with a local match of more than $6 million for a total project cost of more than $11 million.

Perry-Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc.

Spencer County

This project will serve approximately 747 unserved households and 187 unserved businesses in Spencer County. The requested grant amount is nearly $5 million with a local match of more than $1.3 million, for a total project cost of more than $6.3 million.

Perry-Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc.

Spencer County

This project will serve approximately 473 unserved households and 53 unserved businesses in Spencer County. The requested grant amount is nearly $3.5 million with a local match of nearly $919,000 for a total project cost of nearly $4.4 million.

Tipmont REMC

Tippecanoe County

The project will serve 27 unserved households and three unserved businesses in northwestern Tippecanoe County to include portions of Shelby Township. The requested grant amount is more than $444,000 with a local match is more than $118,000 for a total project cost of more than $562,000.

New Lisbon Broadband and Communications, LLC

Wayne County

The project will provide reliable broadband service to 82 unserved households in Wayne County. New Lisbon Broadband will place middle mile fiber cable east from US 27 along Wallace Road to the Whitewater Community. The requested grant amount is nearly $260,000 with a local match of more than $270,000, for a total project cost of more than $530,000.

Source: Gov. Holcomb’s Media Relations