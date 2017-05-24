Goshen School Board considering overcrowding issues

By Darrin Wright -
0
91
"Back to School" by Phil Roeder, some rights reserved

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO): The Goshen Community Schools Board is looking at a number of plans to deal with school overcrowding… and they’re not cheap.

Goshen Superintendent Diane Woodworth tells the Elkhart Truth a plan that includes creating an intermediate school and making other adjustments to each district building would cost about $64-million. The plan was pitched by the district’s Strategic Planning Steering Team earlier this week, after a two-year study aiming to meet an expected rise in attendance head-on.

There’s no question something needs to be done: Goshen Middle School has the fourth-largest middle school student population in the state at 1,500, making it bigger than some entire school districts.

No official decision has been made yet.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY