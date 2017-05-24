Goshen School Board considering overcrowding issues

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO): The Goshen Community Schools Board is looking at a number of plans to deal with school overcrowding… and they’re not cheap.

Goshen Superintendent Diane Woodworth tells the Elkhart Truth a plan that includes creating an intermediate school and making other adjustments to each district building would cost about $64-million. The plan was pitched by the district’s Strategic Planning Steering Team earlier this week, after a two-year study aiming to meet an expected rise in attendance head-on.

There’s no question something needs to be done: Goshen Middle School has the fourth-largest middle school student population in the state at 1,500, making it bigger than some entire school districts.

No official decision has been made yet.