Goshen man charged over investment fraud

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO): A Goshen man is facing federal charges over an investment fraud scheme.

US Attorney Thomas Kirsch II says 40-year-old Earl Miller is charged with six counts of wire fraud, one count of securities fraud, and one count of bankruptcy fraud.

Court documents say Miller, a former real estate investor, began raising money for a new private investment firm named “5 Star Capital” in 2012. He allegedly began recruiting predominately novice investors, including members of the Amish community, for “investment opportunities” in a “green” energy-saving product that prosecutors say he did not own patents to, nor did he perform any due diligence into.

“Investment fraud schemes, like the one charged today, ensnare hundreds of victims each year across the United States,” said Kirsch. “This case is an excellent example of our law enforcement partners working together to seek justice on behalf of the defendant’s alleged victims. We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute cases involving all types of investment frauds.”