GOP leaders agree to close cold beer loophole

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Republican leaders in the Indiana Statehouse have reached agreement on a measure that appears to punish a convenience store owner who used a legal loophole to circumvent the state’s stringent law governing who can sell cold beer.

A copy of the legislation obtained Thursday by the Associated Press sets a bar so high that Jay Ricker, who started selling carryout cold beer at two of his Ricker’s convenience stores, says he will have to stop sales in April 2018.

Package liquor stores and restaurants can sell cold beer, but gas stations and convenience stores are prohibited.

Ricker worked around it by installing seating and serving burritos, landing a restaurant classification – and the right to sell cold beer.

The Indiana House and Senate must still vote on the bill.