GOP lawyer leads lawsuit against Indiana over trucker fees

By
AP News
-
0
196
Source: bit.ly/1Krpk78 License: bit.ly/1S0IVkT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ An influential conservative lawyer is leading a lawsuit against Indiana, accusing the state of illegally collecting roughly $1 billion in fees from truckers across the country.

Attorney Jim Bopp filed the lawsuit Friday in Indianapolis on behalf of the Small Business in Transportation Coalition, a trucking trade group. Bopp contends Indiana lacks the authority under state law to collect $100 million annually in fees from nearly 400,000 truckers and distribute them to other states.

Indiana handles registrations and fees on behalf of 41 states under a federally authorized compact. It allows interstate truckers to pay fees once a year.

Representatives of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration declined a request for comment by The Associated Press.

Bopp helped draft the Republican Party platform last year.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here