GOP lawmaker proposes big pay increase for governor, others

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): The governor of Indiana and other top-level state officeholders would get a big pay bump under a proposal before the Legislature.

The measure by Republican state Sen. Randy Head, of Logansport, comes as lawmakers are considering a tax increase to fund infrastructure projects.

Head said Monday that the push for a tax increase makes it difficult to get support for a pay raise. But he says the state underpays top officeholders, making it difficult to recruit talented candidates.

Under the measure, the governor’s $111,000 salary would increase by about $30,000 in 2021.

It would give raises starting in 2018 to the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, attorney general and state schools superintendent. Their salaries would increase to $119,000. Currently they each make less than $100,000 a year.