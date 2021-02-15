GOP bill would force yearly teacher action on union dues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Republican lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require Indiana teachers to renew requests every year for automatic deduction of union dues from their paychecks.

The bill would direct school districts to send an email to all employees who have union dues deductions with a 14-point boldface message that they have the right to not join the union and may stop their paycheck deduction at any time.

Anti-union groups said teachers could forget about the paycheck deductions and continue paying them against their will.

The Indiana State Teachers Association questioned why union dues were the only one of the many possible paycheck deductions targeted by the legislation.