Goodwill President And CEO Announces Retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The president and chief executive officer of Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana has announced his retirement. Bill Warriner announced he will be stepping down at the end of 2022 after more than 30 years with the Fort Wayne-based organization. During his term, Warriner grew the number of retail stores from two to eight locations in the ten-county region. The stores serve as a primary funding source for the nonprofit. According to Inside Indiana Business, the organization says the store growth also helped it expand services to its growing number of clients. The Goodwill board has started the search for Warriner’s replacement which hopes to have filled this fall.