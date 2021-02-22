Good News For “March Madness” & Indy 500 Fans

Gerry Dick from Inside Indiana Business joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to talk about the recent announcement that the NCAA intends to have some fans in attendance for “March Madness” across the state next month, as well as hopes from those at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to welcome fans back in some capacity to the 105th Indianapolis 500 Mile Race on Memorial Day Weekend.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.