GoFundMe set up for family that died in Steuben County house fire

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that died in a Steuben County house fire.

It happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at a home on East Toledo Street in Fremont. 37-year-old Rebecca White was killed in the fire, along with her three children, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.

Fremont United Methodist Church hosted a vigil for the family and the funeral is set for this Saturday, Jan. 21.

Firefighters located the three children and woman on the first floor of the residence. All four were transported to an Angola hospital where the three children were pronounced deceased. The woman was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital, where she later died.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office believes at this point in the investigation that the fire started on the second floor of the home and that all four occupants were in a single bedroom. They are still investigating the cause of the fire.