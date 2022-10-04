GoFundMe set up for family of Steuben County boy killed in hit and run

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A GoFundMe has been set up for the Steuben County boy that died as a result of a hit and run crash in Steuben County Saturday night.

13-year-old Wayden Bennet was walking to his best friend’s house with the friend Saturday night when both were struck by a vehicle. The driver then left the scene.

Bennet’s friend has since been released from the hospital, but Bennet died Monday from his injuries.

The GoFundMe that has been set up is to help the family with expenses. Those wishing to donate can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/wayden-a-loving-13-year-old-boy?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.