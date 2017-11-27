GoFundMe set up for armed robbery victim’s funeral expenses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses of a Fort Wayne man killed in an armed robbery last week.

25-year-old Jacob Walerko was shot to death in the robbery, which happened at the Meijer Gas Station on Lima Road at about 8pm Thanksgiving night. Now a fundraiser, which you can find the link to here, has been set up to help his family cover his final expenses, with any overages being donated in his name to an area animal shelter.

Police say 21-year-old Victor Rivera was the man who shot Walerko. He was quickly caught due to tips from the public, and faces murder and robbery charges.