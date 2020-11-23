GM to recall millions of vehicles over airbag problems

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO/AP): The U.S. has issued an order for General Motors to recall and repair nearly 6 million pickup trucks and SUVs equipped with potentially dangerous Takata airbag inflators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the recall includes the following vehicles built between 2007 and 2014: Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado, Surburban, and Tahoe, and GMC Sierra and Yukon models.

Sierra and Silverado models are produced at the Fort Wayne GM Assembly plant.

The move will cost the automaker $1.2-billion. Takata’s inflators use a chemical that can explode, and the defect has led to 27 deaths worldwide.