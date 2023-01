DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO) – General Motors plans to invest more than $900 million in four factories, including $55 million at its foundry in Defiance, Ohio.

The Journal Gazette reports that the majority of the investments will be to produce the next-generation V8 for large pickups and SUV’s, with some also going towards parts for future electric vehicles.

The Defiance foundry will produce a variety of block castings for the new V8 engine, as well as castings for future electric vehicles.