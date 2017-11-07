GM supplier celebrates Allen County expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A supplier for General Motors is celebrating its expanded operations in Allen County.

Michigan-based Android Industries held a ribbon cutting this morning at the new addition to its Roanoke facility, also announcing they are now accepting applications to fill new jobs.

Android and its sister company, Advancez, plan on investing nearly $15-million and creating up to 313 jobs by the end of next year. The ribbon cutting celebrates both the addition of 55,000 square feet to Android’s facility, and the beginning of operations of Advancez at a second location.

The companies employ a combined 2,000 workers throughout the world, including more than 70 in Allen County.

The expansion is due to an increase in demand from new GM contracts.