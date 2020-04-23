GM notifies local workers of possible recall to work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): General Motors has not announced any dates, however our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that a small number of workers have been notified about a pending return to work at the Fort Wayne Assembly Plant.

GM officials say the notifications are part of a planning effort to eventually resume operations at the plant, which has been idle for about a month. Locally, salried and skilled trade employees are the ones being notified so far.

The entirety of the statement follows.

“A lot of planning is underway to safely restart production and we are in regular contact with our suppliers, the UAW and our manufacturing team.

“This includes notifying a small number of team members, primarily salaried and skilled trades employees, that we may need them to report to work soon. But we have not announced a restart date. When people do return to work, whether for planning or for regular production, we will be using screening, cleaning and social strategies at all our facilities that were designed using the best medical and scientific data available, including guidance from the CDC.“