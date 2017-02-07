GM employees to receive $12K bonus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some good news for GM employees in Fort Wayne:

Every single hourly GM employee in the U.S., including those at the assembly plant in Fort Wayne, will be getting a $12,000 check from the automaker in celebration of record profits.

Fox Business reports GM brought in $12-billion before taxes in North America last year, which is up 9% from 2015. The biggest push came from consumer demand for trucks and SUVs.

The Fort Wayne plant is home to the GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado trucks.