GM employees to receive $12K bonus

By Darrin Wright -
"GM Logo" by Jm3, some rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some good news for GM employees in Fort Wayne:

Every single hourly GM employee in the U.S., including those at the assembly plant in Fort Wayne, will be getting a $12,000 check from the automaker in celebration of record profits.

Fox Business reports GM brought in $12-billion before taxes in North America last year, which is up 9% from 2015. The biggest push came from consumer demand for trucks and SUVs.

The Fort Wayne plant is home to the GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado trucks.

