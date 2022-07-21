Glenn Miller Orchestra coming to the Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is coming to the Embassy Theatre on Friday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Even 80 years after founding his famous orchestra, Glenn Miller’s music is alive and well. Over 18 musicians and singers will bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound to the Embassy and perform the songs that everybody remembers, including classics like “In the Mood”, “Moonlight Serenade”, and “Chattanooga Choo Choo”.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, the STAR Bank box office, and the Embassy.