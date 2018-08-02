Glenbrook Square ownership likely to change

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne mall could soon have new owners.

Glenbrook Square could soon be acquired by a global commercial real estate company, according to a report from Inside Indiana Business.

Shareholders of the mall’s current Chicago-based ownership group, GGP Inc., have reportedly agreed to merge with Brookfield Property Partners for an estimated $15-billion. Glenbrook Square is GGP’s only Indiana property.

The deal is expected to go through by the end of the month. There’s no word yet on how it will impact mall operations.