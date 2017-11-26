Glenbrook Square to offer sensory friendly Santa and shopping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Glenbrook Square Mall will be more sensory friendly this holiday season in order to make it an enjoyable place to shop for families who are affected by autism and sensory processing disorder.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, between 4 and 7 p.m., music will be turned off, lighting will be reduced and other sensory accommodations will be provided. There will also be a sensory calming area near Santa.

The event is presented by the Northeast Indiana Autism Connection (NIAC) and Glenbrook Square.

Shoppers should first visit the NIAC table near Santa for additional information. Various mall merchants and stores will have special promotions available during the event.