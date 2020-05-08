Glenbrook Square announces more stores opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Glenbrook Square Mall has announced that more retail stores are opening up after being closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic – according to our Partners in News at ABC-21.

The mall off of Coliseum Boulevard is open Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Buckle, Francesca’s, Journeys, Finish Line, Shoe Dept. and Zumiez are some of the stores who are open for business.

You can see the full list of open stores here.

Restaurants are currently permitted to operate with take-out and delivery orders only, but will be allowed to begin serving a limited number of customers in dining rooms beginning Monday, May 11.

Capacity is capped at 50 percent of the maximum normal operating load until the next phase of Indiana’s re-opening.

“The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance,” Glenbrook Square’s general manager, Mike Lyons said.

“As Glenbrook Square prepares for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into the shopping center.”

Glenbrook said they have hand-sanitizing stations and will clean the mall frequently.