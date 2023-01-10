Girl Scout cookies now available for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) – It may be time to eat s’more sweets, because the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana are selling their cookies once again.

The organization Tweeted Tuesday, “Get ready to rally and prep your cookie stashes because Girl Scout Cookie Season is BACK!”

You may already have a favorite, whether it be Samoas, Thin Mints, Trefoils, or another of the many flavors. This year, the Girl Scouts are also selling the new Raspberry Rally.

If you would like to support the club while simultaneously indulging your taste buds, you can find booths close to your home here through the “Find Cookies!” search feature.

Learn more about the Girl Scouts, their cookies, and ways you can support them online at www.girlscouts.org.

Girl Scout Cookie Flavors and Their Descriptions:

*Find out more about these cookies, along with their Nutrition Facts, here.*

Raspberry Rally – Thin, crispy cookies infused with raspberry flavor, dipped in chocolaty coating

Adventurefuls – Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt

Caramel Chocolate Chip – Gluten free! Chewy cookies with rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt

Caramel deLites and Samoas – Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes

Do-si-dos and Peanut Butter Sandwich – Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling

Girl Scout S’mores – Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling

Lemonades – Savory, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing

Lemon-Ups – Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages

Peanut Butter Patties and Tagalongs – Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating

Thin Mints – Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating

Toast-Yay! – Yummy toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in delicious icing

Toffee-tastic – Gluten free! Rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits

Trefoils – Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout cookie recipe