Girl Scout cookie sales are back

FORT WAYNE, IND.(WOWO)-Starting this Friday, your temptation to break that New Years resolution to stay away from sweets could come to a streaking hault!

The annual cookie sale in the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana council begins this weekend! It is very simple to purchase the cookies! You can contact any Girl Scout, stop by a cookie booth near you, or you can download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your iOS or Android mobile device and click on “Find Cookies Now”.

Cookies are only $4 per box. You have from Friday until March 4th to purchase the cookies. There are eight different cookie flavors you have to choose from this year; S’mores, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread, Caramel deLites, Lemonades and Thanks-A-Lot.

When you buy the cookies, it is for a good cause. It gives the girl scouts a chance to learn entrepreneurial skills, build confidence and discover the leader within themselves. The proceeds from your purchase stay local and help power new experiences for every awesome G.I.R.L(Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) who sells the cookies!