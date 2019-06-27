Gillette recalls 87,000 razors, cites manufacturing issue

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Gillette is recalling 87,000 razors due to a manufacturing issue.

The company issued the recall Thursday, saying the razors are misaligned which poses a higher risk of cuts during normal use.

The recall involves Venus Simply3 disposable razors. The razors come in colors pink, purple and yellow and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free razor.

Recall information is as follows:

Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack Lot numbers: 9003A17400 and 9007A17400 UPC : 047400315358

Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack Lot number: 9009A17400 UPC: 047400300712



The products were sold at food, drug and mass merchandise stores nationwide from January through May of this year for between $6-$10.

So far, Gillette has only received one report of a consumer being cut while using the recalled razor.

If you own this product, stop using it and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors. You’ll then receive a voucher for a free replacement.