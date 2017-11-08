Gift of Lights holiday display now open in Shipshewana

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WOWO) – The Gift of Lights Display is now open in Shipshewana for the holidays.

Featuring more than two million LED Christmas lights displayed in a mile-long symphony of various scenes, the season will run November 3 through December 30.

Gift of Lights is set up on the grounds of the Shipshewana RV Park. Visitors can begin the experience at the grounds of the Shipshewana Flea Market on SR 5 and drive through the one-mile course, exiting onto CR 200 N.

The display is open Wednesday through Sunday each week. The cost is $15 per vehicle Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and $20 per vehicle on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We knew Shipshewana would be a great location for this display because the town is already such a festive place for families to spend the holiday season,” said Brian Lambright, Business Development director of Shipshewana Trading Place, in a press release.