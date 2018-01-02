GI doctors return to Lutheran Health Network

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A number of doctors that recently left the Lutheran Health Network over a contract dispute are now back with the company.

The six gastrointestinal doctors withdrew from the network about two weeks ago over new employment contracts that would tie 5% of their pay to “quality metrics and patient outcomes,” but the Journal Gazette reports that they’ve now signed back on with Lutheran, although it’s unclear if that percentage remains the same as originally proposed.

It’s the latest bump in the relationship between the network’s owners, Community Health Systems, and its doctors, which includes a failed buyout attempt by a group of 10 physicians last year.