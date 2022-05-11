GFL Environmental Officially Becomes New Trash & Solid Waste Hauler For City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s next solid waste hauler has officially been named. GFL Environmental USA received the necessary approvals to become the City of Fort Wayne’s garbage and recycling hauler effective July 1st following Tuesday Night’s City Council meeting. Council unanimously approved a contract between the City of Fort Wayne and GFL. Earlier Tuesday, the City of Fort Wayne’s Board of Public Works approved the same contract. The bid specifications and new contract have items that are designed to help ensure enhanced services moving forward and a contractor with the necessary experience and past successes to meet the needs of the City. The cities contract with current trash hauler, Red River Waste Solutions ends on June 30th.