Get Green Fest kicks off!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are officially underway. Get Green Fest is a family-friendly St. Patrick’s festival held Saturday, March 11, at the Old Wells Street Bridge.

The festival is hosted by the Ft. Wayne Professional Firefighters and Jeremy Busch, President of the Ft. Wayne Professional Firefighters Local 124 tells WOWO News, all the proceeds from the event go to local charities and organizations.

The 5-Kilt Run-Walk gets underway at 9:30 a.m., followed by music, contests, and giveaways. One of the main events, is watching the firefighters turn the St. Mary’s River green.

For a full list of events, see below: