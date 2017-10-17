NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Flu season is right around the corner, and now is the time to get your flu vaccine before it’s too late.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine to protect themselves from the virus. Those with an allergy to eggs or other vaccine ingredients, people who have had Guillain-Barre-Syndrome (GBS), and people who are feeling ill should talk to their doctor first before getting a flu shot.

So, where can you get your flu shot?

The Allen County Health Department offers flu shots by appointment only at the immunization clinic at 4813 New Haven Avenue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. There is an administration fee per vaccine.

Another option is to visit any CVS Pharmacy or CVS Minute Clinic, Target location, or Walgreens. Most people will have no co-pay under a majority of insurance plans. No appointment is necessary at CVS, while Walgreens requires an appointment.

For more help on where to get your flu shot, go to vaccinefinder.org.