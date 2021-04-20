Germanfest to hold drive-thru dinners in place of festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Germanfest of Fort Wayne announced Tuesday that they will hold a drive-thru meal instead of a traditional festival this June.

The meal will be served on June 12 from 12pm-5pm. It includes bratwurst in a bun, traditional sauerkraut, German potato salad and apple kuchen (strudel). Pre-order will be accepted here starting April 26.

Germanfest officials say that “circumstances will not allow us to deliver the togetherness” of the festival this year, with the 40th Germanfest Fort Wayne set for 2022.

The four German clubs in Fort Wayne (Maennerchor/Dammenchor, German Heritage Society, Fort Wayne Turners and Fort Wayne Sport Club) will host their own Germanfest event, with details coming on that soon.