Georgia Hypocrisy

As heard during “Fort Wayne’s Morning News,” Kayla discussed Florida Senator, Marco Rubio’s letter he issued to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred as the MLB chose to move this year’s All-Star Game away from Atlanta and relocate it to Denver. In the letter, Rubio calls out some of Manfred’s hypocrisy which led Kayla to discuss other stances from Atlanta based big business that may come off as “not in line” with the stance baseball and other “woke” have taken.

