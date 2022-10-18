George’s International Marketplace Founder Passes Away At Age 87

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): George Rongos, founder of George’s International Market passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday, according to a social media post made by the market. According to the market’s website, Rongos moved to the United States from Kastoria, Greece where he dreamed of providing Fort Wayne shoppers with more diverse foods from around the world. Rongos opened George’s International Market on Taylor Street. The pioneer made weekly trips to Chicago to hand pick meats, cheeses, and produce throughout the years. Rongos ran the store for 12 years before his sons Chris and Jerry took over the business. George’s International Grocery later outgrew their Taylor Street location, and moved into a larger shop on Broadway Street where it is today.