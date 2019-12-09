Geneva woman killed in Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Geneva woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Adams County Saturday night.

An Indiana State Police trooper was called on a report of a crash at around 10:30 p.m. on CR 500 W near CR 100 S, five miles west of Monroe. When the officer arrived, he found a black 2005 Cadillac car with heavy damage and the driver trapped inside and unresponsive.

Paramedics were called in, but the driver, Megan Sue Masters, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adams County Coroner.

Police say Masters was going north on CR 500 W just south of CR 100 S when her car left the road to the right, and she overcorrected. That caused her to lose control, spin halfway and strike a bridge abutment on the west side of the road.

High speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday. An investigation is still ongoing.