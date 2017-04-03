Generation Gap / Episode 5

GENERATION GAP: Baby Boomer vs. Millennial. He thinks Millennials take too many selfies, while she thinks Boomers can’t take a joke. Get perspective through the mind of a Millennial and a Baby Boomer because after all, generation gaps will always be there.

EPISODE 5: Beauty and the Beast, where is the outrage? Thank goodness they weren’t trying to get on a United flight in leggings and Starbucks wants us all to come together around a hot cup of joe. Welcome to Generation Gap.

EPISODE 4: From fake news in your news feeds to recliners in your living rooms, this is Generation Gap.

Find previous Generation Gap podcasts here.