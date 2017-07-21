Generation Gap / Episode 10

GENERATION GAP: Baby Boomer vs. Millennial. He thinks Millennials take too many selfies, while she thinks Boomers can’t take a joke. Get perspective through the mind of a Millennial and a Baby Boomer because after all, generation gaps will always be there.

EPISODE 10: How do you feel about healthcare reform? If you love single-payer plans, we may make you rethink that for just a moment and do you take your phone to the toilet? If you do, STOP RIGHT NOW! This is Generation Gap. #GenerationGap #podcast

EPISODE 9: Is it a crime to tell someone to commit suicide? The teen boys want the teen girls to cover up, what is in the pool and should I marry myself? This is Generation Gap!

EPISODE 8: It is OK to thank veterans on Memorial Day? And most millennials think they can learn to parent by owning a dog… this is Generation Gap.

EPISODE 7: Do you have to be dead to be revered, lies that we tell on first dates and the Netflix show that is causing quite the controversy – 13 Reasons Why. This is Generation Gap.

EPISODE 6: Is Donald Trump a big old fat fake because he’s changed his mind? Leggings just won’t go away and fake news about Chip and Joanna Gains?! This is Generation Gap.

EPISODE 5: Beauty and the Beast, where is the outrage? Thank goodness they weren’t trying to get on a United flight in leggings and Starbucks wants us all to come together around a hot cup of joe. Welcome to Generation Gap.

