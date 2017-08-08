General Motors recalls almost 700,000 trucks due to steering defects

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – General Motors recalled more than 690,000 trucks due to electric power steering defects.

The vehicles have been reported to temporarily lose electric power steering (ESP) assist, followed by its sudden return, particularly during low-speed turns.

This loss and return of ESP can result in the driver losing control of the steering wheel, increasing the risk of a crash.

Recalled vehicle models include:

Certain 2014 Chevrolet Silverado Light Duty vehicles Production date: 1/30/13 – 9/4/14

Certain 2014 GMC Sierra Light Duty vehicles Production date: 1/29/13 – 9/4/14



No injuries have been reported and General Motors will provider letters to notify recall dates to those who may be affected.