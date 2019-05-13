General Manager selected for new Fort Wayne hotel, now hiring for all positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new Fort Wayne hotel officially has a general manager.

White Lodging named Kevin Croy to lead the Hampton Inn & Suites team as general manager.

Croy was most recently the owner and operator of Fleet Feet Fort Wayne, which was voted one of the 50 Best Running Stores in America for three years. He has also served as general manager at a variety of hotel properties both in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.

The 136-room hotel is scheduled to open in mid-July, and will sit adjacent to Parkview Field and the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Construction began last June.

Upon completion, the property will also include a Burger Bar restaurant and an indoor/outdoor rooftop bar – Conner’s Rooftop.

If you’re looking for work, White Lodging is now hiring for more than 20 positions at the new hotel and restaurants. Interested applicants can view job openings here.

Applicants can apply online, or in-person at the hiring center at 301 W. Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 105.

Specific hiring events are also scheduled as follows: