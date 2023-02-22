Gas Tax To Go Up On March 1st Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): The state of Indiana’s gasoline use tax rate will go up starting March 1.

This week, the Indiana Department of Revenue published the gasoline use tax calculation for March. The calculation shows the rate starting March 1 will be 18.6 cents. That is up from 17.2 cents in February. By comparison, the gasoline use tax in March 2022 was 18.4 cents.

The State of Indiana calculates the tax by taking the average price per gallon of gasoline in the prior month and multiplying it by the state retail tax. The average retail cost of one gallon of gas last month was $2.66

This increase means Indiana residents will pay an extra 18 cents per gallon. For example, 10 gallons of gas will cost you an extra $1.80.

People in Indiana pay two additional taxes on top of the gas tax. There is an excise tax of 33 cents per gallon and a federal tax of 18 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy says the statewide average is $3.29 per gallon.

“March is the first month that many U.S. refiners will be making higher cost summer-blend gasoline and that amounts to retail gasoline prices to go in the direction of up,” said Trilby Lundberg, oil and gas analyst with the Lundberg Survey.

Summer-blend gasoline can add up to 15 cents per gallon to the cost of your fill-up. This excludes the increased cost due to summer fuel demand, which can vary between 5-15c/gal, depending on the region.